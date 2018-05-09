Zagg soars after record Q1 sales

Zagg (ZAGG +24.3% ) jets higher after smashing estimates with its Q1 report as its gross profit rate improved a full three percentage points to 34%.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.6M vs. $2.7M a year ago.

The company also set full-year EPS guidance at $1.30 to $1.50 vs. $1.34 consensus.

CEO update: "Our record first quarter sales performance was driven by continued growth of screen protection combined with robust demand for our expanded portfolio of wireless charging products. Both our domestic and international markets posted double digit top-line gains which fueled significant operating expense leverage and a dramatic improvement in profitability compared with a year ago ."

Previously: Zagg beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (May 8)

Previously: ZAGG Inc shoots 25% post Q1 results (May 9)