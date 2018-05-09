Conduent falls after guidance update

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) is down 5.7% despite largely matching estimates with its Q1 report.

Investors have their eyes on the company's guidance, which fell short of expectations. Conduent expects FY18 revenue of $5.44B to $5.64B vs. $5.68B consensus and down from prior guidance for $5.625B to $5.80B. The revision appears to be tied to some divestitures.

CEO update: "We have announced the signing of definitive agreements for two divestitures so far in 2018. We are also divesting approximately $500 million of additional revenue from certain Customer Care contracts. These are important steps in strengthening our balance sheet, solidifying the core of our business and positioning the company for long-term, profitable growth."

