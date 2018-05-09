New rule to disclose bond brokers' markups to investors may not go far enough

Starting next week, a new rule requires brokers to disclose to mom-and-pop investors how much they make in selling them bonds.

Some critics say the rule may not go far enough, since it only requires dealers to include the markup on slips of paper they already send to investors confirming transaction details, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The majority of confirmation slips are still mailed to customers via postal service. "This is an inefficient way of promoting price competition," Larry Harris of the University of Southern California told WSJ.

