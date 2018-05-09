16 industrials boosting sales and profitability

Some investors have been jittery about large U.S. industrial companies this year, but we found more than a dozen that have widened their profit margins and increased sales per share, writes Philip Van Doorn in MarketWatch.

Starting with the 70 companies in the S&P 500 industrials sector, 16 have increased their sales per share for the most recent quarter and 12-month period while also improving their gross profit margins for both periods.

They include: JEC, CAT, PH, DE, BA, FTV, UNP, ETN, ROP, NSC, TDG, LMT, DOV, CSX, GD