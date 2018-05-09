More on Performance Food Group's Q3 results

Performance Food Group (PFGC +7.1% ) reports total case volume grew 0.8% in Q3.

Performance Foodservice net sales increased 4.7% to $2.5B, primarily attributable to an increase in selling price per case, increase in cases sold and solid independent customer demand for Performance Brands.

Vistar net sales rose 9.3% to $820.2M, driven by broad-based growth in Vistar's sales channels and as a result of recent acquisitions.

PFG Customized net sales declined 7.3% to $960.3M, due to Georgia facility that was closed in 4Q17.

Gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 12.8%.

Operating margin rate up 30 bps to 1.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 6.7% to $95.6M for the quarter.

FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: +9% to +11%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $1.54 to $1.61 (+245 to +30%).

Previously: Performance Food Group beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (May 9)