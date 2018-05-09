Fluent slips 15% post Q1 results

Fluent (FLNT -15.3% ) Q1 revenue grew 13.8% Y/Y to $55.98M due to nearly double revenues from advertisers in the financial & professional services category.

Q1 overall operating margin recovered by 981 bps to -5.65% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 343 bps to 17.15%.

Q1 expenses: Sales & marketing +7.8% Y/Y to $4M, G&A -47.7% Y/Y to $8.45M.

Net loss from continuing operations was at $5.6M (inclusive of $7.7M spin-off cost) as compared to $9.8M last year.

Previously: Fluent beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 8)