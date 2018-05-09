Siemens +4% after Q1 profit jumps, guidance raised

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +4.2% ) zooms higher after raising its full year earnings guidance following Q1 net profit of €2.02B ($2.4B) compared with €1.45B in the year-ago quarter while revenue was roughly flat at €20.14B.

Siemens now expects FY 2018 EPS of €7.70-€8.00, up from its previous guidance of €7.20-€7.70, as well as a profit margin of 11%-12% for its industrial business after reporting a profit margin of 11.7% for Q2.

For Q1, Siemens' Digital Factory increased its profit by 40% during the quarter due to strong growth in China and for its industrial software, a trend the company expects to continue in Q2 before moderating in the rest of the year.

The figures helped Siemens overcome a further slump in demand at its power and gas business, where sales and orders both fell, with the company saying it saw no signs of recovery in the business in the medium term.