Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is down 34% and at one point earlier in the day traded below $1 at $0.94. In a painful comparison, the 52-week high on Helios is $38.86.

The sharp decline extends on yesterday's selling pressure after a revealing financial update from the MoviePass owner and numbers from AMC that showed just how far into its pockets Helios is dipping to sustain the subscription model.

Previously: MoviePass owner tumbles after new filing, AMC conference call hit (May 8)