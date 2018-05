Fluor (FLR +2.5% ) is higher after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and raises its stock price target to $58 from $37.

BAML analyst Anna Kaminskaya says she is more constructive on the energy and mining capex cycle, which should recover in H2 2018 as companies catch up on underinvestment over the past few years.

FLR shares have slumped ~25% since May 3 when the company reported below-consensus Q1 earnings and issuing downside guidance for FY 2018 earnings .