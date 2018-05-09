Autolus readies IPO

Autolus Limited (AUTL) is on deck for its $100M U.S. IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADSs).

The London, UK-based firm develops next-generation programmed T cell (CAR-T and TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company says its candidates are engineered to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and kill the rogue cells.

Pipeline candidates include Phase 1-stage AUTO1 for ALL and AUTO2 for BCMA-positive multiple myeloma.

2017 Financials ($M): Grant income: 1.7 (+41.7%); Operating Expenses: 23.4 (+62.5%); Net Loss: (18.9) (-21.9%); cash consumption: (16.4) (-67.3%).