Maxar Tech +12% as DigitalGlobe purchase juices revenues

Satellite imaging firm Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has risen 12% following Q1 earnings where revenues jumped thanks to its DigitalGlobe acquisition.

In Imagery and Services, "demand remains robust given a dynamic global geopolitical environment and the continued expansion of commercial use cases for geospatial data and insights,” says CEO Howard Lance.

Revenue by segment: Space Systems, $293.4M (down 14.1%); Imagery, $211.4M (up from year-ago $7.7M); Services, $70M (up 176%).

EBITDA by segment: Space Systems, $54.6M (down 12.2%); Imagery, $138.1M (up from year-ago $3M); Services, $7.1M (up 85%).

The company's reaffirmed most full-year guidance (revenues declining 2-4%; EBITDA margins of about 32.5%; and cash flow from operations of $300M-$400M) and has raised its outlook on EPS, to $4.65-$4.85.

