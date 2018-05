MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) plunges following Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of $100M to $110M (consensus: $118.13M), gross margin of 54.5% to 63.5%, non-GAAP operating expenses of $38M, and a cash tax rate of about 7%.

Press release.

Analyst action: Deutsche Bank downgrades MaxLinear from Buy to Hold and drops the price target from $29 to $21.

MaxLinear shares are down 20% to $19.03.

Previously: MaxLinear beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 8)