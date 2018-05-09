Archrock +4% after B. Riley FBR upgrades to Buy

Archrock (AROC +4.7% ) jumps after B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and raises its price target to $14 from $12, citing a new upcycle in U.S. contract compression

B. Riley FBR also forecasts a stronger secular outlook for U.S. natural gas production, which the EIA expects to drive an acceleration in the average annual production growth rate from 4% for 2005 through 2015 to 6% for 2017 through 2020.

The firm praises AROC's financially astute move to simplify and strengthen its story by acquiring the public's stake in Archrock Partners (APLP) and absorbing APLP into its C-Corp structure.