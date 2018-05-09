Fatal Tesla crash in Florida being analyzed

A fatal accident in South Florida involving a Tesla (TSLA +0.1% ) car is being investigated by local officials after two teenagers were killed when the Model S crashed and caught fire.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash, and there's no indication yet if the fire was directly related to an explosion of the car's lithium-ion battery.

Tesla has been been probed in the past over the fire risk of lithium-ion batteries, as have General Motors with the Chevy Volt and Mitsubishi with two separate models. Tesla has also clashed with federal investigators in the recent past to a greater extent than its peers.