Nexstar logs record revenues; shares +3.3%

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is up 3.3% despite a Q1 profit miss, as double-digit revenues beat expectations and rose to a record level.

Retransmission fees jumped a solid 19% to $275.9M, and digital revenues provide much of the rest of the gains.

Broadcast cash flow rose 8.7%, to $204.5M; broadcast cash flow margin was 33.2%, down from 34.8%.

The company brought about 20% of every net revenue dollar to the free cash flow line, CEO Perry Sook says. Free cash flow rose 19.8% to $122.4M.

Revenue breakout: Core advertising, $260.3M (up 6.5%; Local revenue of $193.3M was up 8.3% and National revenues of $67M was up 1.6%); Political revenue, $9.3M (up 446%); Retransmission fees, $275.9M (up 19%); digital, $62.8M (up 38.4%); other, $4.17M (down 6.5%); Trade and barter, $2.8M (down 77.1%).

Press release