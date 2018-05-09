Senators seek biofuel waiver details from Icahn's CVR Energy

Six Democratic U.S. senators have asked Carl Icahn and EPA chief Scott Pruitt to explain how an Icahn-owned refinery secured an EPA exemption from biofuels law.

Reuters reported last week that the EPA granted a small refinery hardship waiver from U.S. biofuels laws to an Oklahoma refinery operated by Icahn’s CVR Energy (CVRR, CVI), allowing it to avoid tens of millions of dollars worth of costs related to the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.

The EPA has the authority to exempt small refineries of less than 75K bbl/day of capacity if they can prove they are struggling financially with biofuels regulations; the agency has granted more than two dozen such waivers in recent months but has refused to confirm the recipients.