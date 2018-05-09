Beacon Roofing Supply slides 9.9% post Q2 results

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN -9.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 64.2% Y/Y to $1.43B.

Sales by Product Line: Residential roofing $579.7M (+19.7% Y/Y); Non-residential roofing $331.7M (+35.6% Y/Y) & Complementary building $514.3M (+263.2% Y/Y).

Sales by Product Line for Existing Markets: Residential roofing $461.3M (-3.8% Y/Y); Non-residential roofing $248.2M (+1.8% Y/Y) & Complementary building $151.4M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Ad. EBITDA margin declined 150 bps to 2.2%; Net debt leverage at 4.5x when including expected synergies.

EPS was negatively impacted by winter weather conditions that lowered customer activity, higher operating expenses, increased interest expense & the impact from preferred dividends.

2018 Outlook: Revenue $6.75-7B; Adj. EBITDA $555-585M; Adj. EPS of $3.35-3.55 & effective tax rate of 29-30%.

