More pressure seen on Airbus than Boeing from U.S. Iran deal exit

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is more than 1% lower as the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal - which includes revoking export licenses needed by planemakers to sell commercial planes that use U.S. components - leaves the company facing greater risks than arch-rival Boeing (BA +1.8% ).

Airbus is particularly more exposed on widebody jets, for which sluggish global demand has forced it to revise down part of its production plans; Iran has ordered 53 widebody jets from Airbus and 30 from Boeing.

A collapse of aircraft deals struck under the Iran deal also will hit Airbus’s 2018 order book harder than Boeing’s; Airbus booked its Iranian orders early to enable it to edge Boeing in the 2016 order race, and now its entire YTD tally of 86 net orders could be eliminated.

Boeing is ahead with 221 net orders for 2018, and had delayed booking the orders from its $16.5B Iran contract.

“Airbus was very aggressive about booking orders and delivering planes and Boeing were very conservative; Airbus gets hit a bit worse,” says Teal Group's Richard Aboulafia.