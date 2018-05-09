Micron +4.1% after analyst cites "exceptional" cloud computing business

Morgan Stanley reiterates its Overweight rating for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and calls the company’s cloud computing business “exceptional.”

Analyst Joseph Moore: “Near-term conditions are in fact exceptional, and the exceptional cloud spending that has driven such conditions seems likely to persist. So, our ‘stronger for longer’ thesis remains intact.”

Moore sees DRAM prices “relatively stable” going forward and NAND prices “under more pressure” but expects Micron to reduce costs to meet the price declines.

Price target reaffirmed at $65, a 34% upside to yesterday’s close.