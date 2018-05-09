Japan real wages rise in positive sign for consumption

Japanese workers' inflation-adjusted real wages rose for the first time in four months in March to 0.8% citing a gradual increase in salaries that should help stimulate consumer spending.

Despite more than five years of aggressive monetary easing, inflation remains subdued with firms wary of sharing their record profits with workers, prompting the BOJ to drop the timeframe for hitting its 2.0% inflation goal.

Source: Investing.com

