Kinross -12% as key African countries seek mining payoffs

Kinross Gold (KGC -12.3% ) suffers its worst intraday loss since 2014 after Mauritania’s rejection of a key permit to expand a major company project and a proposed mining code review in Ghana deal a double blow.

Mauritania’s permit rejection could impact KGC's Phase Two expansion of its Tasiast mine, the company said in its Q1 earnings statement, and implied the government’s concerns could run even deeper.

Ghana is not benefiting enough from its mineral wealth and needs to review its mining code and tax policies, the country's Vice President said yesterday at a conference in the capital, Accra.

KGC also is being affected by policies outside Africa, as U.S. sanctions against Russian billionaires sent shares sinking last month; Russia and west Africa accounted for 41% of the company's 2017 revenue, according to Bloomberg.