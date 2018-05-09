Cincinnati Bell rides acquisition revenue to gains

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is up 3.2% after its Q1 revenues met expectations for high-teens growth with the help of acquisitions.

Entertainment/Communications revenues dipped 1% as fiber Internet growth could only partially mitigate legacy declines. But a $47M increase in IT Services and Hardware came almost entirely from its acquisition of OnX ($45M).

Operating income swung to a gain of $24M vs. a year-ago loss of $2M.

EBITDA rose to $79M from $73M.

Total Internet subscribers rose 2,200; Fioptics subscribers increased 6,200.

Revenue breakout: Entertainment and Communications, $174.2M (down 1%); IT Services and Hardware, $127.6M (up 58%).

Cash from operations came to $59M (up from $54M); free cash flow was $33M (up from $10M).

