MiMedx down 11% on indictments of former speakers

MiMedx (MDXG -10.8% ) slumps on modestly higher volume in apparent response to the news that certain members of its speakers group have been indicted in South Carolina for healthcare fraud and conspiracy.

Donna Becker, Marcela Farrer and Carol Guardiola have all been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Greenville pursuant to an investigation by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ms. Becker, a nurse practitioner, and Ms. Farrer, a physician, had spoken on behalf of the company and received gratuities (meals, trips, gifts, etc.) for their efforts. The indictments allege that the defendants caused the "excessive use" of the company's products on VA patients in the state.

