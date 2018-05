ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) to acquire Pioneer Industries for an undislcosed term.

"The addition of Pioneer allows us to fortify our steel door and frame offering in the US and in particular the Atlantic region," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division.

The company expects FY2018 sales to reach ~22M with a good EBIT margin.

The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is expected to close during Q2.

Press Release