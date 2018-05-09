Harris to upgrade Miami Beach public safety network

Harris (HRS +1% ) has won another contract from a South Florida government -- Miami Beach -- to upgrade its public safety network.

The community will transition critical communications from an analog radio system to a new digital network that reaches more than 1,000 first responders.

Harris plans a four-site simulcast system including VIDA for networking, Symphony command center dispatch consoles, XL-200P multiband radios and BeOn mobile push-to-talk.

The company's also provided its technology to Aventura, Coral Gables, the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County.