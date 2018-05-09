Avis opens new car sales locations

Avis Budget (CAR -3.5% ) announces the opening of several car sales locations across Florida, Texas, and Massachusetts through its Avis Car Sales program.

The company says all the vehicles being sold at the locations are Avis Certified.

Avis on the direct sales strategy: "Sales of used cars are expected to continue rising through 2020, including more than 39 million cars sold by the end of 2018, according to Edmunds.com and other auto information groups. As demand increases, Avis now offers a direct-to-consumer model for individuals and families looking to purchase their former rental cars."

Source: Press Release