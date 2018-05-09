Bloomberg: Parties to biofuel deal disagree on what's agreed

A tentative deal on U.S. biofuel policy struck following a meeting between Trump administration officials and four senators would allow year-round sales of higher-ethanol E15 gasoline in exchange for possible policy changes to reduce compliance costs for refiners.

But major elements of the compromise appear to remain in dispute, and it could take months for agencies to develop and finalize rules implementing the changes, Bloomberg reports.

Top administration officials agree to pursue a policy change that would allow refiners to trade in RINs tied to exported biofuel, but the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says there is no agreement yet on the idea to allow exported biofuel to count toward domestic blending requirements.

The real policy work now falls to the EPA, which must develop rules to implement the changes as part of an already complex program, according to the report.

