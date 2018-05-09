Lyft rolling out subscription plan waitlist in major cities

Lyft (LYFT) is moving towards expanding its subscription plan nationwide.

The company will send invites to select passengers for a new waitlist for the All-Access Plans that cost $200 upfront for $15 off 30 rides, which means any ride under $15 would be free.

Lyft users in major cities will start seeing a message to join the waitlist upon opening the app.

Lyft started testing the program earlier this year by offering plans across a wide price range to find the choice that would most appeal to frequent Lyft users.