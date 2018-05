Oil production at Eni’s (E +1.7% ) Zubair field has increased by 50K bbl/day to 475K bbl/day following the completion of a new oil processing facility, according to an Iraqi oil official.

Zubair’s production capacity will rise gradually to 625K bbl/ by year-end 2018, as three additional processing facilities are added, and further expansions will take its capacity to its 850K bbl/day target by 2020, the official says, adding that the field should produce 140M cf/day of natural gas by year's end.