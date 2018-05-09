BlackRock partners with ETF investing app Acorns

BlackRock (BLK +2.2% ) announces partnership with Acorns, a micro-investing app with more than 3.3M investment accounts.

Acorns app automatically invests spare change from everyday purchases into diversified ETF portfolios.

BLK will be an anchor investor and have an observer seat on Acorns board.

The partnership is expected to help BLK better understand how customers use investment technologies so it can "evolve products that we build for our distribution partners," says BLK CEO Rob Goldstein.

Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Source: Press release

Previously: BlackRock buying TCP Capital's manager (April 18)