Virginia regulators nix Dominion’s 100% renewable energy option

Dominion Energy's (D -0.7% ) application to create six new rate structures for its Virginia non-residential customers to provide electricity from a variety of renewable energy sources is rejected by state regulators, saying the rates the company wanted impose were not “just or reasonable."

Dominion's proposal to determine the cost of its 100% renewable product through a formula would have included "extraordinary discretion delegated to the utility," the Virginia State Corporation Commission says.

Other concerns cited by the regulator include "the magnitude of combined uncertainty and subjectivity in the formula's variables and resulting rates."