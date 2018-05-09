Report: DOJ approving Sinclair-Tribune divestitures for deal

The Justice Dept. is giving approval to the elaborate divestiture package that Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +8.1% ) has put together to win approval of its acquisition of Tribune Media (TRCO +3.8% ), according to dealReporter.

One source told the publication amplified that likelihood, saying it wouldn't make sense for Sinclair to put out the details of the package unless it had gotten the DOJ's blessing. (h/t Bloomberg)

Sinclair expects it can move on to FCC approval "very shortly" considering the DOJ may not be waiting on a D.C. Circuit Court decision to move forward on the deal.

