AWS head responds to Microsoft's cloud criticism

Amazon (AMZN +0.8% ) Web Services head Andrew Jassy responds to criticism that companies might not want to use AWS because of Amazon’s many other businesses.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said Amazon and Google were “both fantastic at being able to rig transactions. They have a nice two-sided market that they can subsidize one to advantage (the other).” Nadella said customers would prefer Azure because Microsoft doesn’t have any competing interests.

Jassy, to CNBC: “The way that Amazon partners with customers is very unique. Technology companies today are mostly competitor-focused, or they’re product-focused…Those strategies can work, but they’re just not ours. We are customer-focused.”

