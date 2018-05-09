California approves plan to require rooftop solar power for new homes

California becomes the first U.S. state to require solar panels on nearly all new homes built after Jan. 1, 2020, as part of new energy efficiency standards adopted by the California Energy Commission.

While the move is a boost for the solar industry, critics say it will add $8K-$12K to the cost of buying a house in the state.

The solar power industry already provides 16% of California's electricity, the highest rate in the U.S., and employs more than 86K workers.

