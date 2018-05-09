Insurance restructuring spawns U.S.'s biggest IPO this year

Axa SA's initial public offering of U.S. operations, aimed at generating as much as $3.7B, comes amid an industry-wide focus on boosting returns and should help pay for Axa's $15.3B purchase of XL Group, Bloomberg reports.

The move follows MetLife's spinoff of Brighthouse Financial last year and Voya Financial's sale of an annuities block to buyers including Apollo Global Management.

Axa SA will sell about 20% of Axa Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), which includes its U.S. life & savings unit and a 64% stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP; the IPO is expected to price after the market closes today.

Axa's U.S. business was the third-largest seller of variable annuities in the U.S. last year, according to industry group Limra; requiring a lot of capital, those products can be volatile when markets swing, Bloomberg says.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays Plc and Citigroup are leading the offering.

