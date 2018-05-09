Wingstop could see extended benefit from low wholesale wing prices

Wingstop (WING -2.1% ) may be able to keep its cost of sales lower than in the past with chicken wing commodity prices expected to stay deflated.

Bloomberg's Megan Durisin and Leslie Patton point out that wholesale wing prices are down 37% since last September to sit at a four-year low.

Wingstop reported that bone-in chicken wings costs fell 11.3% in Q1 to help pad margins. Looking ahead, CEO Charles Morrison says the pricing environment is a great set-up for the company.

