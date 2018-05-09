Crude surges 3% after U.S. leaves Iran deal, U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil prices climbed more than 3%, extending three-and-a-half year highs, after a larger than expected drawdown in U.S crude stockpiles added to gains from the U.S. decision to exit the nuclear deal with Iran.

WTI crude settled +3% at $71.14/bbl after reaching as high as $71.36, the highest intraday level since November 2014, and Brent crude +3.2% to $77.21/bbl after hitting $77.43 earlier.

Analysts' estimates of the possible reduction in Iranian crude supplies as a result of any new U.S. sanctions range from as little as 200K bbl/day to as much as 1M bbl/day, with most impact from 2019 as sanctions take time to impose.

Crude's gains accelerated after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. inventories fell by 2.2M barrels, far exceeding forecasts for a drop of 719K barrels.+

“This may one of the most bullish reports that I surveyed, even with domestic production rising to 10.7M bbl/day,” says John Kilduff of energy hedge fund Again Capital.

The energy sector is easily the day's strongest stock sector, with energy companies broadly higher: XOM +2.3% , CVX +1.6% , BP +2.8% , RDS.B +2.2% , OXY +5.5% , DVN +3.2% , APA +2.7% .

Companies reporting otherwise mixed earnings results are up sharply, including EPE +21.5% , GPOR +16.6% , DNR +11.4% .

