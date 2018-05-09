CNBC: AT&T paid Trump lawyer Cohen up to $600K for 'actual work'

Amplifying reports from earlier, Dow Jones says that AT&T (T -1% ) paid President Trump's personal lawyer up to $600,000, much higher than previously reported.

The company said before that it paid $200,000 for "insights" into the administration but that it got no legal or lobbying work in return and that contract ended in December.

A source tells CNBC that Cohen actually got up to $600,000 from AT&T as part of a consulting contract to get insight on Trump's thinking, and that it was for "actual work done ... And it wasn't to pay for access to the president."

The news (and the accusations of pay-to-play) come in the context of AT&T's involvement in a landmark antitrust trial over its $85B deal to acquire Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).