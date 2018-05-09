Utilities continue to lag as Dimon remarks spark 'more interest rate worries'

While energy shares lead today's broadly rising stock market, utilities extend yesterday's big drop that sent the S&P Utilities ETF plunging to its biggest intraday loss since February.

The swoon appears to have been sparked by comments from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in a Bloomberg interview that people should prepare for benchmark Treasury yields to rise to 4%.

As long as rates climbed because the U.S. economy was in good health, the move would amount to “normalization,” Dimon said, but the remarks mean “more interest rate worries,” said Tim Winter, associate portfolio manager for the Gabelli Utilities Fund.

Among major utility stocks: EXC -1.8% , SRE -1.2% , ED -1.1% , WEC -1.1% , AEE -1.1% , EIX -1.1% , NEE -1% , PEG -1% , SO -0.8% , D -0.8% .

