Cautious Prospect Capital up 1.25% after FQ3 beat

FQ3 net investment income of $70.45M or $0.19 per share vs. $73.2M and $0.20 in FQ2, and $73.1M and $0.20 a year ago.

Net increase in net assets from operations of $0.14 per share vs. $0.34 in FQ2 and $0.05 a year ago.

Distributions of $0.18, flat from FQ2, and down from $0.25 a year ago.

Net asset value per share of $9.23 down a nickel for the quarter, down $0.20 Y/Y. Today's close was $6.37.

Cash to debt rises to 69.1% from 60.2% a quarter earlier.

Prospect (NASDAQ:PSEC): "As the economic cycle ages, we are not chasing yield but are instead seeking to reduce risk and protect capital ... We are not chasing risky assets with low returns and so remained underinvested."

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Previously: Prospect Capital beats by $0.01, beats on total Investment Income (May 9)