Intrepid Potash upgraded at Stephens on rising water, potash demand

Intrepid Potash (IPI -2.2% ) is upgraded to Overweight with a $5 price target at Stephens, seeing the stock as one of few small-cap ways to capitalize on rising potash prices.

Demand has increased steadily over the last two seasons allowing $30/ton and $20/ton price hikes, and the company boasts “solid operating leverage that makes price movement in potash meaningful," Stephens says.

“While there is still room for quite a lot of surprises quarter to quarter, an improving grain price outlook, a better inventory situation and solid water and byproduct results suggest that free cash should continue to improve,” the firm says.