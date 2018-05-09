Booking Holdings lower after light guidance

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) trades lower after guidance arrives in slightly behind expectations. The company sees Q2 EBITDA of $1.09N to $1.13B vs. $1.12B consensus and EPS of $16.35 to $17.00 vs. $16.81 consensus.

For Q1, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $798M vs. $731M consensus.

Gross travel bookings increased 21% in Q1. On a constant-currency basis, gross bookings were up 12%.

Room nights increased 13.2% during the quarter, while rental car days were up 0.6%. Airline tickets increased 1.9%.

Gross profit was up 25.2% as reported or 18% on a constant currency basis.