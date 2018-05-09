Nuance Communications -6.7% as profits miss on low growth

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is off 6.7% in immediate after-hours action after reporting fiscal Q2 profits that missed expectations slightly as revenue ticked up just 1%.

It's now posting numbers in five reportable segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, Automotive, Imaging and Other. In its Q2, organic revenue growth was led by Healthcare (8%) and Automotive (12%).

Net new bookings fell 8% to $376.6M.

Recurring revenue as a percentage of total fell to 71% from a year-ago 75%.

Revenue breakout: Professional services and hosting, $274.6M (up 6.1%); Product and licensing, $161.3M (up 1.3%); Maintenance and support, $78.4M (down 4%).

Cash flow from operations was 138% of net income.

Alongside significant changes in the SRS business, the company's trimming fiscal 2018 growth estimates to 2-4% organic growth, from a previous 3-5%. But it's reiterating guidance for 5-7% growth in net new bookings.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release