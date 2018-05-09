Sabra Healthcare REIT down 0.56%, trims '18 view on refinancing delay

Q1 normalized AFFO 58 cents per diluted common unit rose from 53 cents a year ago, mostly on the completion of the Care Capital Properties merger, the company said.

Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA) trimmed its year earnings view to $2.27-$2.35 normalized AFFO per common share from the prior range of $2.28-$2.36; update reflects revised timing for completing its Series A preferred stock redemption and elimination of the previously anticipated refinancing of $700M of notes.

SBRA fell 0.56% in after hours trading.

Sabra says it will be patient and pursue any such refinancing "opportunistically" before relevant maturity dates.

Previously: Sabra Healthcare beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 9)

Source: Press Release