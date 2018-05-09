Upland Software +6.8% on Q1 beats, in-line Q2 and upside FY guide

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) gains 6.8% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 52% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $33.5M to $34.5M (consensus: $33.78M) with subscription and support revenue between $30.5M to $31.5M.

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue of $133.2M to $136.2M (consensus: $133.16M) with subscription and support revenue of $119.9M to $122.9M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Upland Software beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (May 9)