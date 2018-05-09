Reuters: Enbridge receives bids up to C$4.5B for Canada midstream assets

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has received higher than expected bids for its Canadian midstream assets up for sale as part of its debt reduction efforts, with initial bids valuing the portfolio as high as as C$4.5B (US$3.5B), Reuters reports.

Keyera Corp. (OTC:KEYUF), Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Husky Energy’s (OTCPK:HUSKF) midstream unit are among suitors that placed preliminary bids ahead of a recent deadline, according to the report.

More than two dozen parties are said to have looked at the assets in the auction, underpinning the appeal for stable cash flow generating pipeline assets.

A potential C$4.5B sale could take ENB's asset sale proceeds this year to more than C$7.5B, helping the company to aggressively pay down its debt.

ENB earlier today announced the sale of a U.S. gas pipelines business and part of its renewable energy portfolio for a combined $2.5B, achieving a major step in its debt reduction plan.