Roku beats on heavy platform revenue growth

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has added 1.2% after-hours gains with a beat on top and bottom lines and a higher full-year outlook in its Q1 earnings report.

The company's flipped its majority revenue source to software from hardware, with its platform contributing more than its players.

Active accounts grew 47% Y/Y to 20.8M; streaming hours grew 56%, to 5.1B hours.

Average revenue per account jumped 50% Y/Y to $15.07.

Revenue breakout: Platform, $75.1M (up 106%); Player, $61.5M (down 3%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $53.4M (up 90%; Player, $9.7M (down 10%).

For Q2, it's guiding to total net revenue of $135M-$145M (midpoint above consensus for $135.6M); gross profit of $58M-$63M; a net loss of $19M to $14M; and EBITDA of -$12M to -$7M (vs. consensus for -$8.5M).

For the full year, it's expecting revenue of $685M-$705M (above consensus for $674.7M); gross profit of $290M-$305M; net loss ranging from $40M to $25M; and EBITDA of -$10M to $5M (above consensus for -$13.6M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release