ProShares announces splits, reverse splits on 20 ETFs

The following are forward splitting shares 3-for-1 after the close on May 23: ProShares Ultra S&P MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV), ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG), ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM), ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO), ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO), ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ), ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

The following are reverse-splitting prior to the market open on May 24: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) 1:5, ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) 1:5, ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) 1:4, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) 1:4, ProShares Short S&P Mid Cap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) 1:4, ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) 1:4, ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) 1:4, ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) 1:4, ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) 1:2, ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) 1:2, ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) 1:2, ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) 1:2.

Source: Press Release