MBIA Inc. falls 1.4% after-market; Puerto Rico losses continue

Q1 adjusted net loss of $61M, or $(0.69) per diluted share, compares with adjusted net income of $9M, or $0.07, a year ago.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) results were hurt by increased losses and loss adjustment expenses from its National Public Guarantee Financial unit, resulting largely from Puerto Rico exposures, the company said.

MBI shares slipped 1.4% in after-hours trading.

CEO Bill Fallon commented, "We continue to prepare for the eventual resolution of our insured Puerto Rico credits with intentions to minimize our net losses and pursue maximum recoveries of our paid insurance claims.”

Previously: MBIA misses by $0.40, beats on premiums earned (May 9)

Source: Press Release