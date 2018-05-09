Ceridian HCM reports preliminary Q1 results

Software company Ceridian HCM (CDAY) reports preliminary Q1 results with full results coming May 22. Total revenue increased 11.7% Y/Y to $208.9M.

Key metrics: Cloud revenue, $125.2M (+38% Y/Y); Total HCM revenue (Cloud + Bureau solutions), $187.2M (+11.8%); HCM adjusted EBITDA, $43.6M (+39.7%); Dayforce customers, 3,154 (+674).

Earnings call is scheduled for May 22 at 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Ceridian shares are flat aftermarket at $33.47.

